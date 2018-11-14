SOPs issued to overcome shortcomings in investigation system

Salim Ahmed

In order to ensure the provision of timely justice to the public and to extend cooperation with the honorable courts for speedy trials, special SOPs have been issued by Inspector General of Police Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi with a view to overcome the shortcomings in investigation system and the implementation on this SOP will be ensured by the RPOs and DPOs across Punjab. No negligence and delay in this regard will be acceptable and strict departmental action will be taken against the violators.

According to SOP the collection of evidence from the crime scene will be the prime responsibility of the investigation officer, besides, preparation of detailed report in this regard. The investigation officer will also ensure transparency while preparing this report without implicating any innocent person.

The investigation officer / official during investigation will be responsible to enter his proceedings in the investigation diary having details, the place or places visited by him and statement of circumstances ascertaining through his investigation. Under the SOP the same procedure will be followed by the investigation officer of District and Regional level.

The investigation of all registered cases will be completed without unnecessary delay. Moreover, the I.Os will ensure submission of challans within a period of 14 days at any cost. In case of non-completion of investigation, an interim report will be submitted in the concerned court by the relevant I.O of the case. Because due to any kind of delay in this regard legal complications arises and caused delay in trials. All CCPO, CPOs and DPOs will ensure strict compliance in this regard.

According to the SOP only those I.Os could appear before the superior courts who directly involved in investigation process and the I.Os will also appeared with the complete relevant record, postmortem report, Medico Legal Reports (MLR), Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) report and other required documents.

