SOPs to be applied to stop embezzlement in tax collection

Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has directed all directors taxes to adopt standard operating procedure (SOPs) for the technical staff of ET& NC Department in order to minimize the chances of embezzlement in tax collection of all wings of Excise and Taxation Department across the province.

These directives he issued while presiding over a meeting in his office on Tuesday, said a statement.

Regional Directors of Hyderabad, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad and Secretary ET & NC Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers also attended the meeting.

DG Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui briefed the meeting that on directives of Minister that a high level committee was going to be established to minimize.—APP

