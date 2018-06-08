Sopori, Tawheedi shifted to Kathua jail

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the puppet authorities booked Hurriyat leaders, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori and Farooq Tawheedi under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) and shifted them to Kathua Jail.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori and Farooq Tawheedi were booked under PSA in February last year, and were subsequently shifted to Kathua Jail.

Media reports said the High Court quashed their PSA a couple of months ago; however, the puppet authorities, instead of releasing them, lodged them at Sopore Police Station. Both were shifted to Kathua jail after the authorities slapped another PSA on them.

Sopori has been booked under PSA for 4th consecutive time while it is the second PSA for Farooq Tawheedi, said media reports.—KMS