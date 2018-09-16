Sopore shuts to mourn killing of Hurriyat activist, militants

Srinagar

Sopore and Zaingeer areas observe a complete shutdown to mourn the killing of a Hurriyat activist and two JeM militants.

Earlier, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik had appealed the people of Sopore and Zaingeer to observe a complete shutdown and hold strong protests against the gruesome killing of Hurriyat activist Hakeem-ur-Rehman Sultani of Bomai Sopore, who was killed by unknown gunmen on 8 September. All shops, business establishments and petrol pumps remained closed in Sopore and Zaingeer area while public transport was off the roads. However, authorities had already decided to close all educational institutions of sub-division Sopore.—GK