Sopore, Iok

A 13-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in North Kashmir’s Sopore on Friday. According to reports, Wasil Ahmed Parra, son of Sonaullah Parra, resident of Adipora Sopore was found hanged in his home. The boy was rushed to Sub District Hospital Sopore where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to his family, he was studying at a religious seminary. In this regard police has registered a case and started investigation.—GK