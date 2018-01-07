Sopore massacre victims remembered on 25th anniversary

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other Hurriyat leaders and organisations have paid rich tributes to the victims of Sopore massacre of January 6, 1993.

Over 60 civilians were martyred and more than 350 structures including residential houses and shops were gutted after Indian soldiers set the town ablaze.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar deplored that despite passing of 25 years to the Sopore massacre the perpetrators were not brought to book.

Saying that India is rightly asking United Kingdom to apologise for Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the Mirwaiz asked government of India “when will justice be done into the incident as it has been eluding the victims from last 25 years”.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference General Secretary, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, in a statement in Srinagar termed the Kashmiris’ sacrifices as the priceless asset of the ongoing freedom struggle. He said, the Sopore massacre is a living dark tale of a country which has always perpetuated militarization and suppression’ under the garb of democratic façade.

Reiterating his demand for investigation of all the massacres in Kashmir by the UN War Crime Tribunal, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi said, “The Indian forces are committing serious war crimes in Kashmir and till the international community will not take serious actions in this regard, the common man in Kashmir will continue to suffer at the hands of the cruel occupational forces.”

Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Farida Bahenji, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Democratic Freedom Party and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League in their statements in Srinagar also paid glowing tributes to the victims of Sopore carnage. They demanded and impartial probe into the massacre to bring the perpetrators to justice. Meanwhile, the members of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement visited martyrs’ graveyard in Sopore and paid homage to the martyrs of the massacre.—KMS