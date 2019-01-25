Staff Reporter

The Punjab police has released a new set of standard operating procedures (SOP) for mid-road police checkpoints, on Thursday.

According to the details the new SOPs were released after the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) ‘encounter’ resulted in the death of three family members, last week. The standard operating procedures were issued through the office of superintendent of police in Lahore.

The new SOPs propose that the police will not open fire at any vehicle fail to stop at a police checkpoint when signalled; instead, a wireless message will be used to hamper the vehicle.

The SOPs further suggest that only suspicious vehicles would be asked to stop, adding that any kind of protest or resistance during a police checkpoint search would be inadvisable.

The instructions advised that civilians should not be harassed unnecessarily by the law enforcement officials, adding that vehicle documents should not be sought or verified while on duty.

The SOP added that the checking of suspicious cars and pedestrians should only be carried out via phones.

