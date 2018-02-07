SOP compliance ordered to get rid of unscrupulous elements

Sindh Police Department is in process to implement in letter and spirit the police reforms and strictly comply with available Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) so as to get rid of unscrupulous elements from its ranks.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sindh, A.D. Khowaja addressing a conference attended by DIGs from across the province, here Tuesday, said intelligence network has to be strengthened coupled with comprehensive crackdown against the criminals.

Taking strong exception to the killing of a Chinese citizen in the metropolis, Monday, he said that the department and its officials can not be absolved of their responsibilities in protecting the lives and properties of the people. Reiterating that department has to be held accountable about its performance, IGP – Sindh said cops pertaining to different cadres and serving in varied categories needed to be regularly briefed about SOPs.

A.D. Khowaja with specific reference to unfortunate killings of Naqeeb ullah Mehsud and Muhammad Intezar said black sheeps within the department must be identified and taken to task without any delay or excuse.

He discussed in detail the two cases registered quite recently in Karachi and directed the DIGs pertaining to different regions to taken upon themselves the responsibility of coordination with their counterparts belonging to other provinces and ensure arrest of Rao Anwar.

“Coordinated efforts are prerequisite to nab the fugitive,” he said urging the officers to make all-out efforts to help urgent arrest of Rao Anwar. IGP-Sindh emphasized that there was no room for criminals who have joined the department under the garb of cops and directed DIGs to urgently initiate a process of in-house accountability.

DIG (CIA) was asked to compile a record of street crimes and target killings on regular basis ensuring that these are promptly despatched to Central Police Office without any failure. “This is prerequisite for an implementable strategy against criminals,” he told the participants of the moot held at the Salim Vahidy Auditorium of Karachi Police Clifton branch office.—APP

