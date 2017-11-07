SOP to be applied to stop embezzlement in tax collection: Mukesh Kumar Chawla

KARACHI : Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has directed to all Director Taxes including Regional Directors of Hyderabad, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad to adopt standard operating procedure ” SOP” for the technical staff of ET& NC Department in order to minimize the chances of embezzlement in tax collection of all wings of Excise and Taxation Department across the province.

These directives he issued while presiding over a meeting in his office on Tuesday. Secretary ET & NC Abdul Haleem Shaikh , Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers also attended the meeting.

The Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui briefed the meeting that on the directives of the Minister for ET & NC a high level committee was going to be established to minimize the chances of the embezzlement in tax collection of all wings of Excise and Taxation Department . In the meeting standard operating procedure for data feeding/ correction/ Tax feeding etc in the computer bank of property tax, role of the directors ET / assessing authorities and subordinate staff was discussed in detail.

Minister for ET & NC Mukesh Chawla added, ´ It is our prime duty to collect due taxes timely and honestly because without proper collection of the taxes , we can not move in right direction`. He asked the Secretary and Director General of the Department to speed up the work in this regard and monitor the performance of the officers on regular basis.

Originally published by NNI