Sooper hai Junoon live-concert thrills Karachi to the core

Staff Reporter

The successful reunion of Pakistan’s most legendary band – Junoon, turned out to be a mesmerizing experience for well over 10,000 Karachi-ites, as a huge crowd thronged the Peek Freans Sooper hai Junoon concert, held on 25th December, 2018, at the vast cricket stadium at the DHA Sports Club (Moin Khan Academy).

Immaculately orchestrated to reflect Junoon’s bold and inspiring music, this gig was an exhilarating experience for the Junoon fans, who got a long-awaited glimpse of their favourite Sufi-Rock maestros – Ali Azmat, Salman Ahmed and Brian O’Connel, after more than a decade. Hence, the show became the biggest, most energetic extravaganza in Pakistan’s history, with the most seasoned curators and hundreds of event-managers coming together to help revive the spirit of Junoon.

It was a jam-packed event, as all the tickets were all sold-out, several days in advance. Generously supported by the vibrant brand – Peek Freans Sooper, it captured an overwhelming response from the citizens of Karachi. Everyone in the audience, young or old, was brimming with nostalgia, as they sang-along, rocked or swayed to the electrifying fusion and compositions of heavy guitars, tabla and numerous other eastern & western instruments. The atmosphere was spiritual and patriotic, and the magical moments thrilled every musician on stage, to unleash their potential to fascinate the screaming crowds.

One of the highlights of the event was the band’s tribute to the late musician Junaid Jamshaid which was a cherry on the top for the fans which took them to the nostalgic era of 90’s.

The vibrancy and animations at the concert were unprecedented and unbelievable, while the mesmerizing fireworks in the end, further enriched the festivities. What a great way to conclude the event. It has surely marked the beginning of a new era in our nation’s history, to promise that; In future, the Pakistanis can experience world-class musical events in their own beloved homeland, without the need to travel to Dubai or the western world.

