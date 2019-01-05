Soomro visits CAA headquarters

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Federal Minister for Privatisation and Aviation Muhammad Mian Soomro along with Secretary Aviation Squadron Leader Shahrukh Nusrat visited the Headquarter of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday here.

Additional Director General (ADGCAA) Air Vice Marshal Tanveer Ashraf Bhatti briefed the Minister on various matters of airport management.

Deputy Director General, Airport Services (DDG APS) Syed Aamir Mehboob, Deputy Director General, Air Navigation Services, (DDG ANS) Khawar Ghayas and other Directors of CAA were also present on this occasion.

Later Federal Minister Muhammad Mian Soomro along with ADGCAA Air Vice Marshal Tanveer Ashraf Bhatti, DDG APS Syed Aamir Mehboob, DDG ANS Khawar Ghayas, Director P&D Nadir Shafi Daar and Director APS Sadiqur Rehman visited the cargo complex of Jinnah International Airport. He also visited the cargo shed of Gerry Dnata there.

He expressed his satisfaction on cargo services being provided at Karachi Airport and urged the staff of cargo services to continue working diligently.

