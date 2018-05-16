Soomro promises to serve people

Our Correspondent

Jacobabad

Former prime minister Mian Mohammad Soomro says if given chance, he would serve the masses of Sindh especially people of Jacobabad.

This was stated by former prime minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Soomro, when he was invited to tea party by Raaz Khan Pathan, the district information secretary Pakistan Teherek-e-Insaf [PTI] Jacobabad chapter on Tuesday.

Mr Raaz Khan Pathan presented flowers and “PTI’s symbol Mufilars” to Aslam Soomro, who newly joined PTI, Mir Asghar Panhwar, Sabir Khoso and gave warm welcome.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Pathan said that PTI is becoming famous gradually in Pakistan and especially in Sindh due to which people of Sindh are becoming part of it and termed Jacobabad as stronghold of PTI.

Later, Mian Muhammad Soomro, and other leaders visited Tower road, Quaid-i-Azam Road, Cloth market and other parts of Jacobabad where they were warmly welcomed by people of Jacobabad.