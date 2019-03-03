Soomro lauds role of forces

Staff Reporter

The Federal Minister for Aviation and Privatization Mohammedmian Soomro has appreciated the role of the Government of Pakistan alongwith Armed Forces in the present crisis situation.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, he applauded the prowess of the PAF personnel who professionally put their strategy/tactics into effective use and successfully defended the motherland from the nefarious designs of the enemy.

The Minister said that the professionalism and commitment displayed by the PAF pilots is an impressive reflection of their efficacy and unflinching resolve to guard the aerial frontiers of Pakistan.

“The entire nation is proud of their air warriors and stands with them shoulder to shoulder at all times”, he added.

Share on: WhatsApp