Soomro declines offer to become minister of state

ISLAMABAD : The oath-taking ceremony of the four new ministers in the federal cabinet scheduled to be held on Monday afternoon was postponed at the last moment after former Senate Chairman Mohammadmian Soomro refused to become a minister of state.

Soomro, who had been elected MNA on the ticket of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) from Jacobabad in the July 25 general elections, declined the offer of becoming a minister of state when he came to know about the summary of the Cabinet Division in this regard.