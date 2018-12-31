Sony boosts 3D camera output on demand from phone makers

Tokyo

Sony Corp, the biggest maker of camera chips used in smartphones, is boosting production of next-generation 3D sensors after getting interest from customers including Apple Inc. The chips will power front- and rear-facing 3D cameras of models from several smartphone makers in 2019, with Sony kicking off mass production in late summer to meet demand, according to Satoshi Yoshihara, head of Sony’s sensor division.

He declined to provide sales or production targets, but said the 3D business is already operating profitably and will make an impact on earnings from the fiscal year starting in April. Sony’s bullish outlook for 3D cameras provides much needed optimism to the global smartphone industry, which is suffering a slowdown as consumers find fewer reasons to upgrade devices.

The Tokyo-based company has started providing software toolkits to outside developers so they can experiment with the chips and create apps that generate models of faces for communication or virtual objects for online shopping. “Cameras revolutionised phones, and based on what I’ve seen, I have the same expectation for 3D,” said Yoshihara, who has worked for more than a decade on wider industry adoption of cameras in smartphones. “The pace will vary by field, but we’re definitely going to see adoption of 3D. I’m certain of it.”

Sony controls about half of the camera chip market and supplies customers including Apple, Alphabet Inc and Samsung Electronics Co, although Yoshihara declined to identify them by name, citing confidentiality agreements. Huawei Technologies Co is employing Sony’s 3D cameras in next generation models, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg earlier this month.—Bloomberg

