Abbottabad

Pitiless culprits along with their cousin burnt their father alive over domestic disputes here. Police arrested the culprits. DSP Yasin Janjua said that the culprits hailing from Sherwan area of Abbottabad were in dispute with their father over domestic issues.

The culprit Saiful Rehman, along with his brother and a cousin Gul Zaman set his father Safdar Zaman on fire. The police arrested both culprits and produced them in court which hand them over to police on two-day physical remand.—INP