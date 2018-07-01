Sons beat father to death; girl, paramour killed for honour

Our Correspondents

Chishtian/Jacobabad

A distressing incident happened in Chishtian, where sons beat father to death. According to the details, sons in Chishtian district have killed father for unidentified reasons. After the incident, police reached the scene and arrested sons of the dead. Police have moved the dead body to the hospital for process of postmortem.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Jacobabad that an unmarried girl and her alleged paramour were gunned down by the uncle of deceased girl over having illicit relations at village Keviro Jakhrani, at Ghari Khairo tehsil of Jacobabad district, in the limits of Muhammad Pur Police Station, here on Saturday.

Muhammad Juman Sario, the SHO said that accused Nadir Ali Jakhrani shot his niece identified as H Zadi, of 18, and her alleged paramour identified as AK Lolai by caste, dead over the suspicion of having illicit relation and fled after committing heinous crime.

Area police transported the bodies to Ghari Khairo Hospital, but due to non-availability of lady doctor and doctor, later both the bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Jacobabad for postmortem and handed over to their heirs after conducting autopsies, SHO concluded.