Sons appeal COAS for father release

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

Sons of the missing person have appealed the Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Corps Commander Peshawar to release his disabled father who was picked up from Landikotal four months ago. Talking to reporters 16-year-old Shah Wali and 14-year-old Shah Saud said that their father Shaukat Hussain was picked up by law enforcement agencies from Landikotal bypass road on January 15.

Shah Wali said they also registered a First Information Report (FIR) at the Landikotal assistant political agent office but to no avail. He said if his father was not release soon they would be compelled to go on hunger strike outside of Peshawar press club.

Shah Wali said his father was disabled and was not involved in any anti state activities. The heirs of the missing person said that since their father was picked up their they stopped going to college as they had no money to pay their education expenses. They further said that their grandfathers and Grandmothers are too old and couldn’t bear to rear and patronize them well.

They appealed from Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Corps Commander Peshawar to take notice of the matter and immediately release their father. It may be mentioned here that Shaokat Hussain is the elder brother of tribal journalist and former Landikotal press club president Ali Shinwari picked up on January 15 when he was going home from Landikotal bazar.