Sonia Gandhi offers to resign

New Delhi

The leader of India’s main opposition, the Congress party, offered to resign on Monday per domestic media, after almost two dozen top leaders called for better decision-making in the party, which has ruled for much of the country’s independent history. The call, made in a letter, is a rare challenge to the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty that has dominated Congress since India won independence in 1947 from colonial ruler Britain. But Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party has dealt the party heavy defeats in two general elections. Italian-born Sonia Gandhi, widow of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, asked the party to relieve her of her role as interim president in a speech to a virtual meeting of the Congress Working Committee, Reuters partner ANI reported.