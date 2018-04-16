Sonam Kapoor – Anand Ahuja’s alleged love story

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding speculations have been unendingly doing the rounds, despite the actress refraining from commenting on the same. Let alone the wedding, but Sonam has not even spoken about her alleged beau Anand Ahuja publicly as the ‘Neerja’ actress has always kept her personal life under wraps.

While there were rumours of them having an exotic destination wedding, as per latest reports, the couple will apparently tie the knot in Aamchi Mumbai. The rumoured wedding’s dates were also not confirmed, but a source close to the development recently revealed that Sonam and Anand will tie the knot on May 6, 2018 and May 7, 2018 in Mumbai.

The source further added that after the big fat Indian wedding, the families of the bride and the groom will head to Delhi for a grand reception. Since Anand Ahuja hails from the Capital, both the families are keen on having a celebration in Delhi as well. Sonam will supposedly resume work three days after her wedding.

Speaking about scrapping the idea of having a destination wedding, the source told a media portal that it was becoming too cumbersome to manage the travel and living arrangements for approximately 150 members of the extended family and close friends of the Kapoors as well as Anand’s. It would have been difficult for the senior members of the extended family, who are expected to attend all the ceremonies, to fly to Switzerland.

The source also revealed how the Kapoor family is working overtime to finalise the details at the last minute after several changes in the dates. Since South Bombay would be too far for the families as well as the guests from Delhi, Sonam and her mother, Sunita, want to finalise a suburban hotel, preferably in Bandra or Juhu (where the Kapoors also reside) for ease in reaching the venue.