Sonam Bajwa’s new bold pictures set internet on fire

Indian model and actor Sonam Bajwa left social media users and her fans enthralled with her stunning and bold snaps as the Sher Bagga star has been creating waves online with her latest avatar.

The 33-year-old’s personal style is the epitome of laidback nonchalance as she slays sporting chic and skimpy attires and gives out masses major fitness inspiration.

Bajwa lately dropped seductive snaps on photo sharing application, promoting her latest song Farishtey from the upcoming movie Carry On Jatta 3.

B.Town diva flaunted an aesthetic flamboyance in the Pink Sequin Cowl Cross Strap Bodycon Dress that offers a bold view of her curves. Followed by nearly 10 million fans on the photo-sharing app, Bajwa is an avid social media user and keeps fans entertained with her sizzling posts.

The diva is known for sporting various styles ranging from traditional Indian wear to Western wear. In Western wear, her fashion choices range from glamorous gowns to chic jumpsuits and separates. She is often seen in bold and bright colors, and her outfits are always well-tailored and flattering to her figure.

Nowadays, Sonam is promoting the much-tooted movie Carry On Jatta 3, which is the third installment of the popular comedy franchise.