Sonam Bajwa too hot to handle in latest bold pictures

MUMBAI – Indian diva Sonam Bajwa is known for her fashion sense as she made a name as style icon for many young women in South Asian country.

Carry on Jatta 3 star is again winning hearts online with her latest sizzling avatar. Bajwa is apparently taking the glam bar soaring with each passing day, and this time the 33-year-old garnered attention with her latest pictures from her recent photoshoots.

The actress who predominantly appears in Indian Punjabi movies, is seen flaunting her perfect hourglass figure in a bodycon midi dress gown with a low neckline. Tonight for the premiere of #thesoundofmusicatnmacc, Sonam captioned the post which garnered many reactions as her fans and social media filled it with love.

Bajwa likes experimenting with her attire as she is often seen donning traditional dresses which she pairs with statement jewelry and heels. The glamorous model is also a known figure when it comes to modern Western outfits.

For the unversed, the Indian model has made a name for herself in the Bollywood and Punjabi film industry as she appeared in several popular. Sonam’s oomph and striking beauty has made her a fan favorite in several Asian nations.

Some of her notable work includes Super Singh, Muklawa, and Punjab 1984, while she recently makes appearance in Carry on Jatta 3.