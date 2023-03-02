Sonam Bajwa responds after receiving love from Pakistani fan

Sonam Bajwa, an Indian model-turned-actor, was overjoyed when a fan on the other side of the border displayed a sign with her images to show his support for the celebrity during a Pakistan Super League game in Rawalpindi.

“Fan of @bajwasonam in Rawalpindi stadium during a #PSL8 Match,” a Twitter user wrote in a tweet.

“I believe in Sonam Bajwa supremacy”, which was written with images of the model that were placed onto the poster that the supporter was holding aloft.

The celebrity from across the border continued by thanking her admirer, continuing the narrative.

Using a smiley face emoji, Bajwa commented, “This is so sweet”.

This is so sweet ☺️ https://t.co/ipgodhZZWr — Sonam Bajwa (@bajwasonam) March 2, 2023

The model-turned-actor has recently grown in popularity because to her beautiful appearance and acting skills, not just in India but also in Pakistan.

When news broke last month that she would soon be travelling to the neighbouring country, many of her followers were ecstatic.