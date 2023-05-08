Sonam Bajwa looks like a bombshell in new hot avatar, see pictures

Indian actor and model Sonam Bajwa is back to steal all the attention. With her charismatic beauty and sartorial choices, the Carry on Jatta 3 star has everyone obsessed with her.

Amassing millions of followers, the diva keeps her fans updated with rare glimpses of her private and professional life which often steal the hearts of social media users. As she mastered the art of keeping her fans swooned by her charming persona, the 33-year-old dropped new pictures following suit.

‘About last night for HT Style awards’, she captioned the post, leaving social media users and her fans enthralled with her hot snaps. In the clicks, she flaunted her flamboyance in a 3D-printed wet dress by Syndical Chamber that is meant for her figure. The 3D printed dress featured cut-outs on the neckline, and tuft ties on the back, making it a exclusive and startling.

She completed her look with matching jewelry and nude pumps and kept her loose curls in style.

Bajwa is known for sporting various styles ranging from traditional Indian wear to Western wear. In Western wear, her fashion choices range from glamorous gowns to chic jumpsuits and separates. She is often seen in bold and bright colors, and her outfits are always well-tailored and flattering to her figure.

Nowadays, she is promoting the much touted movie Carry On Jatta 3, which is the third installment of the popular comedy franchise.