Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha amassed huge fan following, and she continues to keep users glued to screens with her feed.

The Roar star is a performer by heart, once known as star child in B. Town; she proved her mettle in the industry with power-packed performance, opposite top actors including Salman Khan.

Sinha, 36, is a keen social media user who keeps fans updated with the latest updates. She now shared a peep of her adventurous journey, and fans are already excited to see Bollywood star in beach attire.

The series of clicks shared by the actor shows a breathtaking glimpse from Seychelles. From pristine beaches to picturesque landscapes, the actor stunned everybody with her presence while her sizzling avatar sets on fire.

Pictures courtesy: aslisona/Instagram

The pictures were instant hit on Gram, with people bombarding the comment section with compliments.

For the unversed, Sonakshi is the daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. She made her debut in 2010 with Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. Some of her famous projects includeRowdy Rathore, Holiday, and Akira.