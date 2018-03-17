Son stabbed to death by father

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A father stabbed his real son to death on Friday over a minor dispute. According to police, one Tariq stabbed his son Adnan (24) to death in Pully Toplhana area, in the limits of the Cantt police station on Friday afternoon.

It was said that the deceased did no job due to which his father exchanged hot words with him and later both got involved in a bloody quarrel using batons and sharp edged tool. Adnan later died because of wounds received by at the hands of his father.

Meanwhile the police have registered cases against 15 persons for employing children in illegal labor in different parts of the district. The police on Friday media that the Kotli Loharan police booked two welding shop owners Tanvir and Munawar and a shop owner Iftikhar, the City Daska police booked Saqib, Shabbir, Sarfraz, Awais, Javed, Abdul Sattar, Arif, Naveed, Rizwan, Shakeel, Iftikhar and Hamza for employing children in illegal child labor at brick kiln, workshops and other work places.