Son of Shaukat Aziz passes away

New York

Abid Aziz, the only son of former prime minister Shaukat Aziz, passed away in London on Sunday morning after a prolonged illness.

Abid, 43, had been suffering from cancer for long. He was under treatment at Royal Free Hospital Pond Street, London, where he died. His funeral prayer was offered on Monday.

Shaukat Aziz remained prime minister of Pakistan from Aug 20, 2004 to Nov 15, 2007. Earlier he was finance minister of the country. Abid is survived by his wife and a daughter aged 9. Former premier Shaukat Aziz has appealed the masses to pray for his late son.