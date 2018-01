Staff Reporter

Karachi

Saad Gulzar, son of Supreme Court judge Justice Gulzar Ahmed, escaped unhurt after unidentified armed men opened fire on his vehicle in Karachi’s Korangi neighbourhood on Wednesday, police officials said.

SSP Korangi Noman Siddiqui said armed men in a suspicious vehicle opened fire on Saad’s car near Vita Chowrangi in Korangi industrial area.