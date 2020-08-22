Son kills mother for money; father kills daughter for honour

Our Correspondent

Muzaffargarh

A person stabbed his real mother to death over refusal for giving money in Kot Addu area. According to details, 40 year old Khalil resident of Chak No 528/TDA is A drug addictor and he asked for money to his mother Taaj Bibi but she refused to give him the money. In a fit of rage, he stabbed his mother to death with Sharpe edge tool. Kot Addu police arrested the accused.

Meanwhile, in Sargodha, a man killed his daughter for honour, in the jurisdiction of Mitha Tiwana police station. Police said on Saturday that Muhammad Sher of Chak No. 30-MB had suspicion of illicit relations on his daughter Rukhsana Bibi (22).

After an altercation with his daughter, Muhammad Sher allegedly shot at and killed her. The accused fled the scene. Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.