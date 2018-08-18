Son kills father, stepmother

City Reporter

A man gunned down his father Shahbaz and stepmother after torturing them brutally in Ravi Road area here on Friday.

Police said deceased Shahbaz was living with his third wife Saira. On the day of the incident, his elder son Ali from his first wife, entered his house along with his accomplices. He first tortured his father and stepmother and then shot them dead.

Police and a forensic team reached the spot after receiving information, collected evidence and initiated an investigation. The bodies have been shifted to dead house for post-mortem.

