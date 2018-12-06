Son kills father, commits suicide

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

A 28-year-old son shot his father dead and committed suicide by shooting himself with same TT Pistol in a fit of rage at village Lashar Khan Jamali, in the precinct of Miranpur Buriro Police Station, tehsil Ghari Khairo of district Jacobabad, on Thursday morning.

Khadim Hussain, an official of aforesaid Police Station, told this scribe that accused identified as Suhino Khan Luhar shot his real father identified as Qabool Ahmed Luhar, of 60, in a fit of rage when he did not convince his father for getting cash, on it, he took TT Pistol in a fit of rage and shot his father dead and committed suicide by shooting himself with same weapon at their home.

Following on the information, area police transported the bodies to Taluka Headquarters Hospital Ghari Khairo and handed over to their relatives after conducting necessary medical-legal formalities.

Accused Suhino Luhar was said to be lone son of deceased Qabool Ahmed. A case was to be registered to investigate the matter thoroughly, said an official of concerned police station.

