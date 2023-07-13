A shocking revelation has come to light in the outskirts of Gujrat, as it was discovered that the son was the perpetrator behind the murder of his own father in Ranbarrian Wala, police confirmed on Wednesday.

According to media reports, Naeem Akhtar, a prominent businessman and owner of a poultry farm, was tragically shot dead by unidentified assailants six days ago. Initially, a murder case was registered against unknown individuals based on the application filed by the deceased’s brother.

However, during the course of the investigation, the police became suspicious of Akhtar’s son due to his peculiar behavior. Subsequently, the son, identified as Sohaib Naeem, confessed to the crime during the interrogation.

The accused revealed that he carried out the act due to his father’s harsh treatment towards him, which he believed was unequal compared to his other siblings.—INP