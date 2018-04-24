Some voices are spreading confusion among freedom fighters: Geelani

Srinagar

The Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani Monday said that some voices are trying to create a divide within the freedom fighters ranks.

Speaking at a seminar on the occasion of “Iqbal Day” at the party’s Hyderpora headquarters, Geelani said some voices are raised which are against the unity in the armed struggle.

“Some voices try to create confusion in militant ranks among our youth especially in South Kashmir. But we salute the bravery of our youth who have laid their lives for the just cause,” he said. Geelani said that they should try to reach out to the families of the martyrs and pay homage to them. “This is how our all problems will get solved. We shall unite and fight against oppression,” he said.

Geelani spoke about the situation of political prisoners in different jails and demanded their release. “Some Rajni Sehgal is cruel jailor. The inmates in her jail are passing through tough times. They are exposed to severe torture and harassments,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the religious leaders, Geelani said the clerics should stop indulging in “sectarian warmongering” against each others’ sects. “This maslaki Jung (sectarian warmongering) should be stopped.

People should follow their sects and should stop issuing fatwas to other sects. These will only incite sectarian clashes,” said Geelani. Earlier, Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also said that some religious clerics are trying to create a divide and had cautioned people to stay away from such voices.

Geelani said that those people who are “on the right path are not tolerated anywhere.” He was talking about the bloodshed in Kashmir, Syria and other parts of the Muslim world.

He said “Indian occupation in Kashmir is similar to the dropping of atom bomb on Japan by the US”. Narrating the poetry of Dr Iqbal, Geelani said “this tulip garden has been turned into red.”

“Muslims are like tulips. But under the non-Islamic governments and imperialism Muslims have lost their identity of tulips. We are not secure in the present situation. Our religion is not secure,” he said.

During the present circumstances of imperialistic powers, Geelani said, “It is our obligation to fight this imperialism. We are bound to do our responsibility. We will be asked tomorrow in the hereafter why we didn’t raise our voice against brutality,” Geelani said.

The Hurriyat (G) chief went on saying that according to Islam, under the present circumstances in Kashmir, people have two options-either to migrate or fight against “oppression and brutality”.

“We will be asked in the hereafter about it that if you couldn’t fight against justice you should have migrated. But In Kashmir we can’t even migrate because of our situation. So we have only one option left with us to fight against Indian occupation. We don’t have to show any signs of weakness,” he said. “Iqbal ki yaad ka sabaq yahi hona chahiyee (These should be the lessons one learns from remembering Dr Iqbal). We should raise voice against brutality. Our youths are killed,” Geelani concluded.—RK