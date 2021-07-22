Some spoilers in Kabul attempting to vitiate Pak-Afghan ties, says NSA Moeed

ISLAMABAD – National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf said on Thursday that some spoilers in Kabul with the vitriolic and delusional statements are attempting to vitiate relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan in order to divert attention from their own failures.

In a series of tweets, Moeed said: “Vitriolic & delusional statements from some spoilers in Kabul who, unfortunately for our Afghan brothers and sisters, are imposed on them as their senior officials & are constantly attempting to vitiate bilateral relations on purpose to deflect attention from their own failures”.

He added that Afghanistan is being embarrassed daily due to these idiotic statements. “Afghans should rest assured that everyone can see through the nefarious agenda of these spoilers. We will not let a handful of venomous minds affect Pakistan’s support to ALL Afghans for peace and stability,” he further wrote.

Yusuf said that Pakistan remains committed to facilitating an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

“In this spirit, PM Imran Khan agreed to meet President Ghani recently to continue our engagement,” he added.

On July 16, PM Imran Khan responded to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s allegations that Pakistan had a “negative role” in the Afghan peace process, saying it was “unfair” to blame Pakistan for the country’s current predicament.

During his two-day visit to Uzbekistan, the prime minister delivered the remarks at an international conference on “Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity: Challenges and Opportunities.” At the meeting, the Afghan president was also present.

“President Ghani let me just say that the country that will be most affected by turmoil in Afghanistan is Pakistan. Pakistan suffered 70,000 casualties in the last 15 years. The last thing Pakistan wants is more conflict,” the premier had said in his speech.

