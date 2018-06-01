Some people still bent on having elections delayed: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD : Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has decried those still trying to delay the elections, saying that this is going to be a big event for people have risen up.

Talking to media outside accountability court, PML (N) leader said that ups and downs are a part of life and everyone should stay happy and grateful for God’s blessings.

Nawaz Sharif expressed surprise at being questioned that the party is getting less applications for tickets this time. He also evaded the question regarding Chaudhry Nisar when a reporter asked him about the former interior minister’s remarks about Shehbaz Sharif.