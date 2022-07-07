Some participants of clerics’ gathering call for plan on schools

Male students call for reopening of girls’ schools

Some participants of the Islamic clerics’ gathering called on the Islamic Emirate to form a plan for the reopening of girls’ schools beyond grade six.

Two of the participants, Mohammad Daud and Mohammad Khan, who recently returned to their provinces, said that education is necessary for both men and women.

“The people want to clarify the fate of Afghanistan. This included 12 principles and one of them was education for women, which is provided for in Islamic Sharia,” said Mohammad Daud Haqyar, a participant of the gathering from Kapisa.

“24 Islamic clerics and tribal elders participated to bring the wishes of the people of Kapisa to the leaders of the Islamic Emirate,” said Karimullah, head of the provincial department of Information and Culture.

Haqyar said that some Islamic clerics and tribal elders were not allowed to talk.

Meanwhile, female students expressed concern over a long delay in the closure of their schools.

“The right to education, work and life has been taken from us,” said a student.

“Our motivation has been affected. We must be considered. Otherwise, half of the society will be damaged,” said a student.

Earlier, the Islamic Emirate said it formed a committee to facilitate the reopening of girl’s school but there has yet to be any progress in this regard.

“We still rely on the statement which was published in the initial days by the Ministry of Education,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate.

Meanwhile, a Pakistani news outlet, the Express Tribune, quoted a senior Pakistani official as saying that “they (Taliban) missed a great opportunity. Around 10 to 12 countries were actively considering recognizing their government in March.”

Amid ongoing international and domestic calls for the reopening of girls’ schools, male Afghan students in the central province of Ghazni urged the Islamic Emirate to reopen schools for female students in the province.

The schools for female students above grade six have remained closed for more than ten months.

“We teach our sisters at home. The Islamic Emirate must reopen the schools for girls, that is the only thing we ask for,” said Muhammad Edris, a student.

Meanwhile, teachers said they want to open the gates of the schools to female students.

According to the teachers, keeping girls away from education will harm future generations.

“If girls–our sisters and mothers–are literate, it means the whole society is literate,” said Heshmatullah, a teacher.

Meanwhile, religious scholars said reopening girls’ schools is important for the future of the country.

“When a woman is literate, she can study the Holy Quran and other religious books, and she will be successful in raising her children and her family with education rather than as an illiterate woman” said Ali Yazdani, religious scholar.

Meanwhile, following widespread reactions over the closure of girls’ schools, today a group of women in a gathering in Kabul asked the Islamic Emirate to reopen girls’ schools above the sixth grade across the country.

“They should know (Islamic Emirate) that we will continue in this way until the gates of schools reopen for girls,” said Nazia Sahar, a protesting woman.

“If this gathering is eliminated, another girl will stand up and will continue in this way till they get their rights,” said Shahla Arefi, another protesting woman.

The protesters criticized the absence of women in the three-day “Gathering of Islamic Clerics” which was held in the Loya Jirga Hall in Kabul, and urged the international community to do something for the rights of women in Afghanistan.

“Don’t hide the right to education of women, and don’t use women for political privilege,” said Ai Noor Uzbek, one of the protesters.

“Since the Islamic Emirate came to power, we all know that no women have been involved or have had roles in society. They have not been allowed to go to school or work,” said Ramzia, a woman at the gathering.

Some of the participants asked the Islamic Emirate to find a way to educate women in the country.

“Today’s girls are the mothers of children of the future, if they are educated then our future will be bright,” said Hakim Hekmatyar, a participant at the gathering.

“We ask the Islamic Emirate to provide women with their rights,” said Mohammad Reza, a participant at the gathering. It has been 289 days since girls above sixth grade have not been allowed to attend school, and it is not clear what will happen to their fate.—Tolonews