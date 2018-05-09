Some elements influencing youth to create anarchy: Gen Bajwa

COAS inaugurates work on second phase of border fencing

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Pakistan on Tuesday began the second phase of fencing the border with Afghanistan as part of a series of measures to not only check infiltration of terrorists but also regulate the movement of people from both sides of the frontier.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa inaugurated work on the border fencing along the Balochistan portion of Pak-Afghan border at Panjpai, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Home Minister and Tribal AffairsMinister Sarfraz Bugti were also present on the occasion.

Interacting with tribal leaders and locals on the occasion, the army chief thanked them for their full support and cooperation in fencing as well as their participation in maintaining the security situation.

“Fencing will check cross-border movement of terrorists,” the army chief said and added, “However, special arrangements have been made to facilitate bilateral economic activity and legal movement in any way or form through designated crossing points.”

The Balochistan chief minister thanked Pakistan Army and FC for working hand in glove with the provincial government “to achieve the common vision of a shining Balochistan”.

The army chief also performed the groundbreaking ceremony of NUST Quetta Campus. “With an estimated cost of Rs2.63 billion, the campus spans over 30 acres of land and will house 550 students.

“Besides usual disciplines, it will also have fields pandering to the specific requirements of Balochistan such as mining, water resource engineering, etc.,” the ISPR said.

Later, Gen Qamar also inaugurated the Rs2.28 billion Quetta Safe City project which was on hold for the last five years. Upon completion, the safe city project will result in the betterment of the law and order situation and make Quetta more safe and secure.

The army chief also interacted with youth from various universities of Quetta. He said the army will wholeheartedly support the government in bringing a revolution in services, particularly in the fields of education, health, electricity, water and infrastructure.

“Our aim is to ensure that Balochistan does not have to rely on any quota or special arrangement, rather, people have the same level of life as they can in any other part of the country,” Gen Qamar said.

“Pakistan has rejected terrorism and has achieved better peace after great sacrifices by armed forces backed by the whole Nation,” he added.

“Some elements are trying to influence the minds of our youth at this stage to create anarchy and dissatisfaction in society,” the army chief said, adding, “Pakistan Army will ensure the defence of the motherland in discharge of our constitutional duties.”

“It is for everyone to ensure that they abide by the law of the land and remain within the bounds of the Constitution.”

He asked the youth to take Pakistan forward through devotion, hard work and character.