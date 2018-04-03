Some elements don’t want PML-N to succeed in 2018 elections: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday has said that there are few people who don’t want victory of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in upcoming General Elections in 2018.

Talking to media outside the accountability court, Nawaz Sharif said that everyone knows case against him as the court had disqualified him on iqama and imaginary pay. It’s a nation’s storm which cannot get affected like Senate polls, he added.

The former PM said that head of Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) Wajid Zia has failed to answer any question in the court. JIT’s tricks against me have been unveiled before the nation now, he asserted. They are only trying hard to sentence Nawaz Sharif at any cost, he concluded.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif said in his speech that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan disses metro bus project in Lahore whereas PTI-led government of KP province is building the same in Peshawar.

He said that the Government of Punjab spent Rs 40 billion to erect the project in Lahore and Rs 45 billion in Rawalpindi whereas chief minister (CM) Pervez Khattak-led KP government has reserved Rs 71 billion.

Nawaz claimed that no new hospital, university or a college was constructed in KP province by PTI government in the past five years. He alleged the leaders of pocketing funds reserved to plant billion trees as claimed by the provincial government.

PML-N founder demanded off the people of KP province to not trust such a lawmaker again.

Orignally published by NNI