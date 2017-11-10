Somalia joins COMSATS as its 26th member state

Zubair Qureshi

Somalia has signed an accession international agreement to join the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South in Islamabad on Thursday.

On behalf of the Somali government, Minister for Education, Ministry of Education, Culture, and Higher Education, Somalia, Abdi Dahir Osman, signed the agreement, while from COMSATS the signatory was the organization’s Executive Director Dr. S. M. Junaid Zaidi. The Somali Minister was accompanied by the Ambassador of Somalia to Islamabad, Pakistan, Khadija Almakhzoumi; First Secretary, Embassy of Somalia, Ali Sheikh; and Advisor to the Ministry of Education, Culture, and Higher Education, Mohammed A. Nur. Senior officials from COMSATS also witnessed the ceremony.

During the ceremony, Dr. Zaidi thanked the Minister and the Ambassador for making the efforts which led to the signing of accession agreement. He also briefed about COMSATS, its statuary bodies, its international programmes and activities and considered this agreement a new chapter of science-led collaboration for achieving sustainable socio-economic development. The minister showed pleasure on reaching this agreement and hoped to benefit from COMSATS’ membership in academics as well as research and development.

The Minister expressed gratitude and appreciated the Ambassador of Somalia in Islamabad for her efforts to realize Somalia’s membership to COMSATS, calling her a strong bridge between COMSATS and Somalia. He will now serve as the Focal Point of COMSATS with a representation at its Consultative Committee meeting. The accession is a result of earlier consultations and meetings with the Somali Embassy and COMSATS‘ officials held earlier during the year.