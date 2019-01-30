Solving peoples problems our responsibility, will fulfill this task: Murad Raas

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has said that solving peoples’ problem is our responsibility and we will leave no stone unturned in this regard.

He stated this while speaking during an open-court held in Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board Office here on Wednesday, which was attended by a large number of people.

On the occasion, people logged complaints against the Schools Education, Health, WASA, Police, Sui Gas, Water and Sanitation departments. The Minister listened to the complaints of people and issued instructions on the spot.

While addressing the open-court, Murad Raas said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has laid the foundation of new corruption-free Pakistan where basic amenities would be made available to the people at their doorsteps.

He said that the PTI government is implementing an agenda of progress and prosperity of the people because the basic objective of the democracy is to serve the people.

The Provincial Minster expressed the hope that Punjab will emerged as an example with regards to promotion of quality education and special measures will be taken for achieving the goal of 100% literacy rate.

