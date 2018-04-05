Solution to corruption

Pakistan faces multiple problems such as terrorism, political instability, sectarianism, ‘honor’ killing, poverty, overpopulation, illiteracy and unemployment. Yet, the most serious is corruption. There are many factors that contribute to the proliferation of corruption. These include the lack of education, weak institutions and dishonest leadership and political system. There are multiple solutions, though, if they were sincerely applied. First, educate people so that they are well aware of their rights and duties towards State. It is only people who can play an effective role in curbing corruption.

In a democracy, people are the most powerful entity, but they need education to do their job. Then, there should be strict laws against those involved in corruption. Lastly, institutions should be strengthened and made independent of any political influence. Hopefully, there will come a day when we will proudly say that Pakistan is corruption-free.

MARIUM UDDIN

Karachi

