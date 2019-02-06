Solution for GB’s limbo

Recently, the Supreme Court of Pakistan clearly declared GB a part of disputed State of Kashmir, hence, tied its future to the resolution of United Nations which means to conduct a plebiscite among the residents of the defunct State of Jammu & Kashmir to decide their future.

Notwithstanding the aforementioned facts, Sartaj Aziz Committee, during PML-N government, had – after probing the matter and taking into account all the aspects of the issue in consultation with all stakeholders – recommended that GB be given: a representation in Parliament; accommodation in constitutional institutions, like NFC, NEC, CCI etc., opportunity to establish a circuit bench of SC in GB; and all due fundamental rights which 1973 Constitution guarantees to every citizen of Pakistan. Earlier, all these recommendations were incorporated in the judgement pronounced by the SC in the petition of Al-Jihad Trust VS Federation of Pakistan 1999.

Regrettably, the recommendations of the said Committee couldn’t be implemented due to political chaos resulted by the ouster of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif. What transpired after the chaos was a promulgation of the GB Order 2018, which instantly became controversial, led to protestations calling for its annulment. After the effective narrative of SC pertaining to the provision of due rights in near future, it is need of the hour for the populace of the region to support and emphasize all the leaders of respective dominating political parties to play their major role in this regard.

ZAHID ALI ZOHRI

Nagar, Gilgit-Baltistan

