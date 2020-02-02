Solidarity with Kashmiris Large number of people participating in signing campaign

Mubashar Naqvi

Muzaffarabad

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life actively participating in the signature campaign on daily basis to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and to condemn gross human rights violations by Indian security forces in the held valley.

Chairman Passban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali who started the campaign in collaboration with other organizations told Pakistan Observer that all segments of society including academia, traders, journalist, government employees, students, lawyers and human rights activists including male and female are taking keen interest in the campaign.

In first phase through one hundred thousand signatures, Kashmiris would reject and condemn the unilateral and unlawful act of revoking the special status of the disputed territory.

Signature campaign also aimed to demand the United Nation to implement its UNSC resolutions granting Kashmiris their international acknowledged right to self-determination.