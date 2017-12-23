Solidarity expressed with families of martyred youth, women

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the delegations of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir (TeH) and Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) visited Bhatmaran in Shopian and expressed solidarity with the aggrieved families of two youth and a women who were recently killed by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in the area.

The members of TeH delegation Bashir Ahmed Qureshi and Mushtaq Ahmed speaking on the occasion said that the killing was a blot on the face of India, which claimed to be the largest democracy of the world. They said that the Indian forces had started to kill women sitting in their houses, adding that the people of Kashmir could not act as a mute spectator on such killing.

Meanwhile, the JKML spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth and women. He said that the Kashmiri martyrs’ sacrifices, which had centre-staged the Kashmir dispute at the global level, would not be allowed to go waste and the ongoing freedom movement would be taken to its logical conclusion.

He said that party delegation headed by Bashir Ahmed Badgami and comprising Manzoor Ahmed Lalhari, Abdur Rasheed Khan and Ghulam Hassan went to Shopian and expressed sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved families. A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) comprising Mudasir Qadri, Adnan Salfi, M Khan, M Hanif and Ishaq Ahmed also visited the residence of Tanveer Ahmed in Shopian and expressed solidarity with the grieved families.—KMS