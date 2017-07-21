Solidarity expressed with bereaved family of Abdullah Ganai

Srinagar

Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, Tahoor Sidiqi and Manzoor Ahmad, today, visited Bijbihara, Islamabad, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family of Muhammad Abdullah Ganie who was killed by Indian forces without any reason.

The Hurriyat leaders on the occasion said that India had provided lenience to cruel forces to kill Kashmiri people in the shape of black law, Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). They said killing has become a routine for forces and they feel proud for killing innocent people.—KMS