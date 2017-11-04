Solidarity expressed with affected families

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders, Zafar Akbar Butt and Javaid Ahmad Mir during mass contact programme, today, visited Snowbush, Wad wan, Zainakot and Gotpora areas of Badgam and interacted with families of prominent freedom leader, Syed Salahuddin, Shaheed Riyaz Rasool and Hurriyat activist, Mohammad Yusuf Shafat.

The two leaders expressed solidarity with scores of families affected by Indian state terrorism during the past several decades.

The leaders held corner meetings with people and made it clear that Kashmir dispute is a reality and no power can deny it. People are committed to the Kashmir cause and the liberation movement would be taken to its logical conclusion at all costs, they added.

The Hurriyat leaders stressed for immediate release of all political prisoners languishing in different jails of the occupied territory and India.

They also paid tributes to the youth who was martyred by Indian troops at Samboora in Pulwama, yesterday.—KMS