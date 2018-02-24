Solidarity campaign in favour of Kathua victim

Islamabad

In Indian occupied Kashmir, civil society members have started a solidarity campaign on social media to press the justice for the 8-year-old Aasifa Bano of Kathua who was brutally raped and murdered by an SPO of the Indian police last month.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the civil society members held a silent sit-in protest at Pratap Park in Srinagar and demanded stern action against the culprits.

“We want to inform the authorities that we have initiated a committed protest to make sure that this case is taken to its logical end and the perpetrators are punished,” the civil society members said in a joint statement.

They said that they would continue their peaceful protests in varied forms to ensure that the communal and biased forces do not become successful in aiding the release of the perpetrators and harassing the Gujjar community to which the minor girl belonged.—APP