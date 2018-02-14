As cities and human settlements are expanding, disposal of solid waste is becoming a serious issue all over the country. Astonishingly, none of the cities in Pakistan has a proper solid waste management system right from collection of solid waste up to its proper disposal which is causing environmental and health hazards.

Roughly 20 million tons of solid waste is generated annually in the country with an annual growth rate of about 2.4%. As a result, bureaucratic hurdles, lack of urban planning, inadequate waste management equipment and low public awareness contribute to the problem. However, the government has failed in lifting the entire garbage due to utter mismanagement and absence of proper disposal system. The federal government is urged to provide a proper disposal system and waste management infrastructure to reduce the crisis which may pose a great challenge to the authorities in future.

BABA FAIZ

Via email

