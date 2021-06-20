Soldier martyred, two TTP terrorists killed

Staff Reporter Islamabad

A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom and two terrorists were killed in a gunfight between security forces and Tehreek-i-Taliban-backed militants during an intelligence-based operation in Spinwam area of North Waziristan, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

The ISPR statement said the Pakistan Army soldier, identified as Nazakat Khan, 32, resident of Attock, lost his life during the operation, adding that the terrorists gunned down by security forces were active members of the TTP in the area.

“The IBO was launched by the security forces on reported presence of the terrorists.”

The ISPR said the terrorists killed in the operation were involved in terror plots against the security forces.