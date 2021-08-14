Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in SW operation

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

A shootout between the security forces and the miscreants in South Waziristan Tribal district on Thursday late night resulted in the martyrdom of a Pak Army soldier. An alleged terrorist was killed in the operation while another one was arrested.

According to Inter service Public Relations witnessed an unusual movement near the Pakistan Army picket in South Waziristan on the night between Thursday and Friday that prompted the forces come into action.

Quick Response Force of the Pakistan army, as the ISPR said, was dispatched to ascertain the situation and deal with the assailants. That ensued a shootout between the security forces and the trouble makers.

During the operation a Jawaan of the Pakistan army embraced Shahadat. The martyred soldier was identified as Naik Ziauddin, hailing from Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A terrorist was also killed during intense firing while his accomplice was injured and was apprehended by the forces. The security forces are also reported to have kicked off search and net operation for the attackers.